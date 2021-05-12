Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Citigroup

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.04. 1,572,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,205. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $7,311,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 77,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

