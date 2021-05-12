ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 15,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,343% compared to the average daily volume of 293 put options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

