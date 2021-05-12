Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 802 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

