Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 413 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.31. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.