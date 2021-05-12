Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $15,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after acquiring an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

