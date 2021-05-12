Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NIO by 234.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 240,537 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in NIO by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

