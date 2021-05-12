Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.61. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $134.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Oddo Bhf lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

