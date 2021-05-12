Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,457 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Best Buy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

