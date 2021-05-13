-$0.01 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in 8X8 by 66.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 103,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.98.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

