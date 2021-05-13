-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.