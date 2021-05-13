-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,589,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 217,317 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

