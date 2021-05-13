-$0.18 EPS Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

