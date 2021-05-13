$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.73. The Walt Disney posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $6,224,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 187,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

