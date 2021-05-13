$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 365,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,050. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,365 shares of company stock worth $3,647,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

