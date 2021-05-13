-$0.75 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,735. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

