$1.08 EPS Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Herc reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 332%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 176,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Herc by 2,797.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after buying an additional 716,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $23,818,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.