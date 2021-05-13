$1.50 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.58. Berry Global Group reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,449,220. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

