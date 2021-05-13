10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.61. 1,768,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,591,000 after purchasing an additional 144,119 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,698,000 after acquiring an additional 621,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

