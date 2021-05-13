1,122 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

