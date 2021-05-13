11,396 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,477,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

