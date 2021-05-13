1,257 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.57 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

