$13.79 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $13.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the lowest is $12.08 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $13.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $68.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.19 million, with estimates ranging from $84.93 million to $100.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 329,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,632,902. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $721.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.