$147.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report sales of $147.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.59 million to $157.31 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $137.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $615.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.75 million to $682.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

SRPT stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,747,000. Tobam raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,065,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,589,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

