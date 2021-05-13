1,655 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $411.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day moving average is $353.17. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $388.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

