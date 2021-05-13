$168.95 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce $168.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the highest is $170.85 million. Orion Group reported sales of $183.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $685.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.05 million to $698.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $717.73 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $735.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.63. 149,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,331. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $171.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

