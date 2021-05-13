181,312 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.76. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,169 shares of company stock valued at $27,166,552. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

