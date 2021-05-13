$199.65 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $199.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $201.60 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $170.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $834.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $844.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $946.20 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $27,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTOS traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $24.53. 1,076,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,519. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 608.90 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

