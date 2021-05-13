1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.22. 125,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,747. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

