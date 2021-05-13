1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 185,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.32.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,947,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

