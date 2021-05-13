$2.00 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post $2.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $12.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $34.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DMTK stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $893.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 79.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 131,083 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth about $5,755,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $8,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

