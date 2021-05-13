$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $2.56. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $192.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.04 and its 200-day moving average is $197.51. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $80.77 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.61.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,477,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

