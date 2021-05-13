$2.66 Million in Sales Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post sales of $2.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 million to $40.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $59.53 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,040 shares of company stock worth $1,745,258 over the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

GTHX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

