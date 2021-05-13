2,051 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 184,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 27.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,431,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 745,390 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

NYSE:KKR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.23. 56,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

