22,694 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,622,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 427,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $44.14 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

