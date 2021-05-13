$24.14 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $24.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $13.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $96.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,429 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 149,301 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 110,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

