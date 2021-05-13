324 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by GVO Asset Management Ltd

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.42. 7,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,748. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

