3,369 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

NYSEARCA:ROSC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

