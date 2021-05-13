3,959 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

