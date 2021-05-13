3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at B. Riley

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 307.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 636,069 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 207.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,344 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,628 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

