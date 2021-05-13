3M Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Saturday, June 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

3M has increased its dividend payment by 25.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

