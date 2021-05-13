$5.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.94. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings of $3.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $19.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.43 to $22.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,407,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GPI opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.87 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

