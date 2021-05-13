5,134 Shares in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDG stock opened at $72.03 on Thursday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17.

