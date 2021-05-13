5,380 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 560,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,047,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

