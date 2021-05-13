55I LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $181.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.97. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

