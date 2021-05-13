55I LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

55I LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

