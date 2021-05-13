55I LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,457,251,000 after buying an additional 142,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STERIS by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,046,000 after buying an additional 133,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,520,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STE opened at $197.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $144.11 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.59.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

