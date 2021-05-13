570 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $369.69 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.08 and a 12-month high of $397.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.04 and its 200 day moving average is $341.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

