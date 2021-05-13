585 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 268.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.06. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

