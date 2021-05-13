5,993 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $339,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $319,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

