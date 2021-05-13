5N Plus Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market cap of C$242.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

