$6.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $6.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

